Latah and Nez Perce counties each reported one new COVID-19 death Monday, bringing the total fatalities from the disease to 95 in the five-county north central Idaho region.
Both victims were men; one in his 70s, the other in the 80s.
Throughout the region, however, the number of infections continued its downward trend from the peaks in November.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District counted 25 new cases since Friday, including 13 in Nez Perce County; eight in Latah County; two in Clearwater County; and one each in Idaho and Lewis counties.
Whitman County received 16 new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the County total to 3,466 as of Sunday. The county has a pandemic total of 45 deaths and 91 hospitalizations.
Asotin County added three new cases Monday for a county total of 1,323.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 vaccines in Idaho at 1:30 p.m. PST today. Dave Jeppesen, director of the department, and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of vaccines in Idaho, and then will answer questions from the media. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, also will attend the briefing.
Gov. Brad Little will speak at the meeting to reflect on the coming anniversary of the first confirmed case of the virus in Idaho.
The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: bit.ly/3cbHJuN.
American Sign Language Interpretation will be available at the briefing. Attendees can pin the appropriate window to the top of their display, so it is always visible.