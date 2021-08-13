Whitman County Public Health reported a COVID-19 death on its website Thursday, the 53rd death in the county during the pandemic.
No details about the person who died were released.
There have been a total of 206 deaths related to the virus in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho since March 2020.
Health officials in the region announced 112 new cases Thursday, which included 39 in Nez Perce County, 21 in Whitman County, 20 in Asotin County, 12 in Clearwater County, nine in Latah County, eight in Idaho County, two in Garfield County and one in Lewis County.
Asotin County now has six hospitalizations and a 14-day count of 152.