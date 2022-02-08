One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Whitman County on Monday even as case numbers overall continued to decline following the weekend.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 150 new cases and no new deaths. The cases included four in Lewis County, nine in Clearwater County, 13 in Idaho County, 48 in Latah County and 76 in Nez Perce County.
Whitman County reported 35 new cases and one death; Asotin County reported 44 new cases since Friday and a 14-day count of 427. Garfield County did not update its website Monday.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 today at 1:30 p.m. PST via Webex.
Officials from the health department and state health experts will be on hand to answer questions. The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: bit.ly/3gvkOgI.