A Nez Perce County woman in her 70s died of COVID-19, according to updated statistics posted Monday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
North central Idaho and southeastern Washington have seen five COVID-19 deaths since Thursday. Some of those had been previously reported in the Tribune, and thus are not shown in the new deaths portion of the graphic that accompanies this story.
The region’s overall virus death toll now stands at 386.
The Idaho North Central District reported 46 new cases Monday, including 17 in Nez Perce County and 14 in Idaho County.
While other areas of the country have seen a spike in cases associated with omicron variant, a similar jump in numbers hasn’t occurred in this region yet. None of the cases here has officially been ruled a result of the new variant.