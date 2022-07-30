Nez Perce County saw its first COVID-19 death in about a month this week, with a woman in her 50s dying of the virus, according to figures posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.

The death was the 151st in Nez Perce County since the pandemic began and the 314th in north central Idaho. With southeastern Washington included, the region has seen a total of 484 deaths from the coronavirus over the last two-plus years.

