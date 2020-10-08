Public health officials have reported one additional death from COVID-19 in Lewis County on Wednesday, as well as 67 new cases in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
There are now two reported deaths from COVID-19 in Lewis County. The deaths are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. On Friday, Lakeside Assisted Living Center in Winchester announced the deaths of two of its residents, but Public Health – Idaho North Central District had only reported one of the deaths from Lewis County until Wednesday.
The eight-county region that includes Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho and Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington have reported 3,126 cases and 31 deaths from COVID-19 since March.
The Idaho North Central District reported 51 new cases and the additional death Wednesday, bringing the district’s totals to 1,540 cases and 26 deaths since the pandemic began. Southeastern Washington counties have reported 1,586 cases and five deaths since the pandemic began.
Latah County reported 26 new cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 670 cases. There are currently 403 active cases in the county and 267 people have recovered.
Wednesday’s new cases include a girl between the ages of 0-4; a girl between the ages of 5-12; nine women and seven men between the ages of 18-29; two men in their 30s; two women in their 60s; two men and one woman in their 70s; and a man in his 90s.
Nez Perce County reported 16 new cases Wednesday for a total of 508. There are currently 166 active cases in the county and 318 people have recovered. The county has had 24 deaths from COVID-19.
Nimiipuu Health reported 10 positive COVID-19 tests from Tuesday, Nimiipuu Health spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said Wednesday. The Nez Perce Tribe had scheduled its fall General Council for later this month, but it was canceled last Friday and a new date has not yet been scheduled, Scott said Wednesday.
Wednesday’s new cases include two girls and two boys between 5-12; one boy between 13-17; three women between the ages of 18-29; two men and a woman in their 30s; two women in their 50s; a woman in her 70s; and a man and a woman in their 80s.
Whitman County reported 15 new cases Wednesday to bring the county’s total to 1,427 cases. One person has died from COVID-19 in Whitman County. There are currently three people hospitalized in the county.
The new cases Wednesday include two women and a man between the ages of 20-39; one woman between 40-59; four women and two men between 60-79; and four women and one man older than 80 years old. Whitman County has had 1,326 cases with people younger than 40 years old, which accounts for 94 percent of the county’s cases. There are 52 cases in people between 40-59; 37 cases in the 60-79 age group; and 12 cases in people over 80 years old.
Idaho County reported four new cases Wednesday for a total of 236. Public health officials consider 177 of the cases active and 59 people have recovered. The new cases include two men between the ages of 18-29; a woman in her 70s; and a man in his 80s.
Lewis County reported three new cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 43. The new cases include a woman between the ages of 18-29, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 70s. Public health officials consider 31 cases to be active and 10 people have recovered.
Clearwater County reported two new cases Wednesday. The new cases were a boy and a girl between the ages of 13-17. Clearwater County has reported 83 cases. There are 58 active cases and 25 people have recovered.
Asotin County reported one new case Wednesday, but also had one more case reported after the Tribune’s deadline for a total of four new cases Tuesday. Asotin County has reported 144 cases since the pandemic began and four people have died from COVID-19 in the county. There are currently two people hospitalized in Asotin County, Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said.
Garfield County did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Idaho reported 671 new cases in the state Wednesday and eight more Idahoans died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s totals to 45,753 cases and 500 deaths. The Gem State reported that on Oct. 5, the latest data available, there were 191 Idahoans hospitalized with the disease in 49 reporting hospitals across the state, and 41 people were in an intensive care unit because of COVID-19.
There have been 1,972 Idahoans hospitalized because of COVID-19. The hospitalizations include 46 under the age of 18; 135 between 18-29; 170 in their 30s; 209 in their 40s; 250 in their 50s; 368 in their 60s; 407 in their 70s; 297 in their 80s; 87 in their 90s; and three age 100 or more.
Washington reported 545 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 12 more deaths from the disease. There have been 91,208 cases reported by the state and 2,177 people have died from COVID-19 in the Evergreen State. There have been 7,673 people hospitalized in Washington because of COVID-19.
Washington governor announces updates to Safe Start reopening plan
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced several updates to the state’s reopening plan Tuesday.
Updates for libraries, youth and adult sports, movie theaters, restaurants, wedding receptions, retail events, real estate, water recreation facilities and outdoor recreation were announced.
“We’re doing this now because we have had ongoing conversations with businesses about how to do these activities safely,” Inslee said. “Instead of tightening restrictions, we can roll some more back to allow safer operation of these activities. Here in Washington, we know the threat of COVID is real and we take it seriously. It is safety, and public health, that come first before anything else in this unprecedented time.”
COVID cases spiked in the state in July, which prompted Inslee to pause the state’s Safe Start reopening plan. Tuesday’s announcement keeps all 39 counties in their current phases but allows more activity in some of the phases.
Guidelines for libraries align with regulations for museums and allow some indoor activity in Phase 2 at 25 percent capacity.
In sports, tournaments and crowds are prohibited in counties that are not in the low-risk category. The guidelines align with school-related and non-school-related sports guidance. There are specific protocols for transportation, group size and facial coverings.
Movie theater guidelines allow for occupancy in Phase 2 at 25 percent and 50 percent in Phase 3. Attendees at theaters will be required to maintain social distancing of 6 feet between households and wear facial coverings at all times when not eating and drinking.
Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11 p.m. in Phases 2 and 3 and the guidance eliminates the indoor household member restriction for indoor dining. Table size guidelines allow for table for six in Phase 2 and a table for eight in Phase 3.
Phase 3 guidelines for wedding receptions will allow for 50 attendees. Outdoor retail event shows in Phase 3 only will be capped at 200 people.
The new guidance will allow for open houses in real estate, but limits attendance by the counties’ gathering size limit in accordance with the phase the county is in.
The new guidance provides protocols for Phases 2 and 3 for races, bicycle tours and rides, runs, cross country skiing races, biathlons, canoe and kayak races, marathons, cross country running competitions, triathlons and multi-sport competitions with more than 12 participants.
Guidance for water recreational activities and facilities in Modified Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 counties was also updated.
About $7 million in federal transportation funds available
Public transportation providers in Idaho may apply through Nov. 30 for a share of about $7 million in funding through the Idaho Transportation Department’s Public Transportation Office.
The funds include about $5 million in rural funding and $2 million in funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Eligible projects will be considered for federal funding sources administered by the Public Transportation Office and the state funded Vehicle Investment Program.
More information is available from Shauna Miller at (208) 334-8535 or Ada Finlayson at (208) 334-8848 or email PTCapital@itd.idaho.gov.
