A Latah County man in his 60s has died of COVID-19, according to statistics posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website Thursday.
The man’s death is the 229th reported in north central Idaho since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. There have been 138 deaths reported in southeastern Washington.
Health officials announced 43 new virus cases Thursday. The most were in Whitman County, which had 15.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow announced in its weekly report that no new patients had been admitted with COVID-19 in the past seven days.
The hospital performed 285 coronavirus tests over the last week, and 22 came back positive.
Gritman has provided inpatient care for 156 people throughout the pandemic. Among those admitted since June 1, 79 were unvaccinated, 19 were vaccinated and one was unable to be determined.