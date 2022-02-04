One death from COVID-19 was reported in Asotin County on Thursday, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 56.
The person who died was a man between the ages of 60 and 80, according to Asotin County Public Health. No other deaths were reported Thursday in southeastern Washington or north central Idaho.
There were 146 new cases reported in the eight-county area Thursday, which included 43 in Nez Perce County and 40 in Latah County. Whitman County didn’t update its total.
Gritman Medical Center admitted 14 patients infected with COVID-19 over the last two weeks, the Moscow hospital reported in its biweekly update Thursday. Gritman has now treated a total of 197 patients for the virus throughout the pandemic.