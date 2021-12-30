An Asotin County woman between the ages of 70 and 90 died of COVID-19, county health officials reported Wednesday.
The death was the 54th in the county since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. The virus death toll for all of southeastern Washington and north central Idaho is now 389.
The eight-county region added 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which is a relatively small total compared to some of the record-breaking case numbers reported recently in other parts of the country. Health officials believe the latest surge is the result of the omicron variant.
Asotin County, which reported eight cases Wednesday, has a seven-day total of 40 cases and a 14-day total of 70 cases. Four residents are currently being hospitalized with the virus.
Earlier this week, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston reported having four patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That came after there were five patients Dec. 20; 14 on Dec. 13; 13 on Dec. 6; and five on Nov. 29.