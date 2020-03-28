The city of Moscow has canceled its spring open burning season and the Idaho Department of Lands, Department of Health and Welfare and the Nez Perce Tribe are asking Idaho residents to refrain from nonessential open burning.
The COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus attacks respiratory systems and can cause asthma attacks and lead to pneumonia and respiratory distress. Open burning can cause symptoms in people prone to asthma and other respiratory conditions that are similar to the symptoms of COVID-19.
According to a news release from the agencies, a curtailment of open burning will help prevent those symptoms and prevent unnecessary testing or self-isolation. Curtailment also lessens the probability of an open burn escaping control and necessitating a response from fire and emergency personnel.
Instead of burning, the agencies recommend mulching or composting lawn clippings and other yard waste, or taking advantage of either curbside pickup or landfill disposal options.
Other organizations and government agencies issued coronavirus-related announcements Friday. Some of them are listed below; an extended list can be found at lmtribune.com.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston is limiting its patients to one visitor, for one hour, per day. Each visitor must be at least 18 years old and will be screened at the door for respiratory issues, fever and their travel history. Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Pullman Transit has made some changes to its services to adjust to reduced ridership and to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order.
The Crimson Express and Gray Express routes will continue to operate at half-hour intervals but with one less bus. The Coffee Route and the Coug B routes will be discontinued. Other service routes will remain unchanged.
The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday will be held virtually via the teleconferencing application Zoom. Information on how to particate is posted at www.pullmanregional.org/about-us/hospital-board.
The Idaho Transportation Department’s Division of Motor Vehicles in Boise is encouraging residents to complete licensing services online at www.itd.idaho.gov/driveidaho. The website offers expanded online services, including driver’s license and registration renewals, and motor carrier services like commercial vehicle permits, and registrations.
The DMV has instituted a 90-day extension on some credentials expiring between March 1 and May 31, including driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations that can be renewed online. Those expiring between March 1 and May 31 now have until June 30 to renew.
All developed campgrounds and certain other recreation sites on the Nez Perce-Clearwater, Umatilla, Wallowa-Whitman and Malheur national forests have been closed indefinitely for the health and safety of visitors and staff.
A full list of restricted areas on the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest is available online at bit.ly/3dJRO26 under the “Public Notices” heading. Forest roads, trails and general forest lands remain open to the public, but all visitors are strongly urged to practice social distancing.
Those with current reservations for rental facilities or reservable sites will be notified via email or text messages if there are any changes affecting their reservation. In the event of delayed openings of some, part, or all reservable facilities, reservation holders will receive a full refund for their reservation.
Idaho Legal Aid Services continues to operate but many of the attorneys are working remotely. Those interested in the free legal services can call (208) 746-7541 or visit www.idaholegalaid.org/.