Most of the traditional Memorial Day ceremonies in the area will likely be canceled this year because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
As of Thursday evening, the following groups announced these changes to their Memorial Day events: The Theon Flag Raising Ceremony in the small community south of Asotin has been canceled; American Legion Post 13 (Lewiston) won’t place flags at Normal Hill Cemetery; Lewiston’s VFW Post 10043 won’t place flags around the Veterans Memorial at Mountain View Cemetery; and the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens and American Legion Post 246 (Clarkston) have all canceled their ceremonies.