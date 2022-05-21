The region’s total of new COVID-19 cases continued to climb this past week, with health officials announcing 214 new cases.
That is the largest weekly total in the eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington since late February. But the numbers are still much smaller than those recorded in January during the height of the omicron surge. No deaths were announced this week.
Here are the region’s COVID-19 weekly totals in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending April 29 — 41 cases, 1 death. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending May 6 — 65 cases, 0 deaths. (Whitman County numbers not included)
Week ending May 13 — 116 cases, 1 death.
Week ending May 20 — 214 cases, 0 deaths.