New cases of COVID-19 remained low this past week in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, though the numbers were up slightly from recent weeks.
Health officials in the eight-county region reported 36 new virus cases over the last seven days. That is the biggest one-week total since mid-March, but is far less than at other stages of the pandemic.
Latah County saw the biggest increase in cases, with 16 added since April 15.
Whitman County hasn’t updated its case total since Feb. 28 because of data issues at the Washington State Department of Health.
Chris Skidmore, director of Whitman County Public Health, said Friday the county over the last several weeks “did not see a big spike in cases,” not even after Washington State University students returned from spring break. Skidmore said there have usually been about 10 to 20 new cases each week since early March.
Here are the region’s COVID-19 weekly totals in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths.
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death.
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death.
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death.
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths.