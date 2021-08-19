COVID-19 is spreading in the region at one of the fastest rates since the pandemic started.
The number of COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in north central Idaho was 153, the largest single-day total since 188 on Dec. 7.
The surge happened as the death toll from the disease climbed. An Asotin County man between the ages of 40 and 60 along with a man from Latah County in his 80s succumbed to the illness. There have been 215 deaths related to the virus in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington since March 2020.
The biggest jump in cases in the region was in Idaho County, which had 59 new cases, seven more than the 52 reported in Nez Perce County. Latah County had 22 new infections while Clearwater County had 15 and Lewis County had five.
In southeastern Washington, Asotin County has seven patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and reported 18 new infections Wednesday. Whitman County had 12 new cases and Garfield County had two.