There were only slight gains in COVID-19 cases around the region Monday and no deaths were reported.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District counted 13 new cases since Friday, including nine in Nez Perce County, three in Latah County and one in Clearwater County.
Whitman County received 26 new positive COVID-19 test results over the weekend, bringing the county total to 3,734.
Asotin County had one new case Monday and a 14-day count of 24. There have been 1,349 total cases reported and currently no hospitalizations. Garfield County reported no new cases.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 vaccine in the state at 1:30 p.m. PDT Wednesday. The briefing will coincide with an announcement by Idaho Gov. Brad Little regarding the vaccine in Idaho.
The announcement will be broadcast to the public online at bit.ly/3f5jvp3 and bit.ly/3lFAKOW.
Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will offer brief remarks and an update on the vaccine, and then will answer questions from the media. Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, also will attend the briefing.
The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: bit.ly/3tI5kKL.
American Sign Language Interpretation will be available at the briefing. Attendees can pin the appropriate window to the top of their display, so it is always visible.
The Department of Health and Welfare, in conjunction with Empower Idaho, will sponsor a series of virtual, interactive support groups for all Idahoans interested in learning how to cope with the challenges and stress of a year of COVID-19.
During this series, participants will have the chance to connect with other Idahoans; discuss and review a year of pandemic experience; gather ideas for building resilience; exchange stories; and have fun.
The group will meet every other Tuesday, beginning today at 11:30 a.m. PDT for an hour. Registration is required at: bit.ly/2OXlsJz. The series will end on June 29.
The Idaho Department of Finance is partnering with the Investor Protection Trust, Detroit Public Television and PBS Books to produce “The COVID Effect: Restoring Financial Wellness” virtual event to livestream on The Idaho Department of Finance’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. PDT Friday.
The event will feature experts who will provide information and insight on financial well-being during the pandemic, financial recovery after it ends and preparing for the next challenge. The event will be interactive, allowing participants to ask questions, submit comments and get answers in real time. After the live event, “The COVID Effect” will be available on the Idaho Department of Finance website www.finance.idaho.gov, and on WI65.org, along with a variety of tools and resources for savers and investors of all ages and at all stages of life.
The Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate COVID-19 financial crimes and urging taxpayers to report suspected fraud.
Over the past year the agency has been combating fraud related to the economic impact payments, Paycheck Protection Program and Employee Retention Credit. The agency has investigated more than 350 tax and money-laundering cases nationwide totaling $440 million. These investigations include fraudulently obtained loans, credit and payments meant for American workers, families and small businesses. Anyone who wishes to report a suspected crime may visit IRS.gov or contact the Denver Field Office at DenverFieldOffice@ci.irs.gov.
