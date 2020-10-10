COVID-19 continues to spread in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, with 67 new cases announced Friday.
Whitman County reported 27 new cases, followed by 20 cases in Latah County. The counties on the Palouse are home to Washington State University at Pullman and the University of Idaho at Moscow. The two college towns are separated by just 7 miles.
Cases in Whitman County on Friday included three females and three males younger the age of 20; six women and four men between 20 and 39; five women between 60 and 79; and five women and one man older than 80. Three of the people are hospitalized.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported Friday that Bishop Place Senior Living at Pullman announced via Facebook that several of its residents and staff have been diagnosed with the illness.
New cases in Latah County include eight women and eight men between 18 and 29; one woman and one man in their 40s; and two women in their 50s.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, an outbreak of the illness at the Good Samaritan Society Village in Moscow has been resolved. Seven people associated with the facility tested positive for the illness during the outbreak and all of them have recovered, according to the state agency.
The Idaho long-term care facilities report, updated Friday, also said there has been one additional case at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards, which brings the total number of cases at the Lewiston facility to 49, along with three deaths. Also, the two deaths that were announced Oct. 1 by Lakeside Assisted Living in Winchester appeared on Friday’s report.
A new case in Asotin County involves a woman between 20 and 29.
The remaining cases in north central Idaho include nine in Clearwater County, six in Nez Perce County, and four in Idaho County. The Clearwater County cases involve one man between 18 and 29; two women and one man in their 40s; and one woman and four men in their 50s. The Nez Perce County cases involve one woman between 18 and 29; two women and one man in their 40s; and one woman and one man in their 60s. In Idaho County, the new cases involve a woman in her 30s; two men in their 70s; and one man in his 80s.
In an email Friday evening, the Lewiston School District announced that a student and a staff member at Lewiston High have tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials are conducting contact tracing and schools will remain in the “green phase.”
With those two cases, the district has reported nine cases since the start of school, six of which have been at the new high school.
