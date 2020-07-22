Idaho is on track to surpass 16,000 coronavirus cases today, after 556 new confirmed and probable cases were reported Tuesday.
That’s a four-fold increase in just the past month, up from 4,090 cases June 21 to 15,822 as of Tuesday. There have been 36 additional deaths during that time.
Ada and Canyon counties account for more than half of the statewide total. They added 216 and 176 new cases Tuesday, respectively.
North central Idaho, by contrast, saw six new cases, including four in Latah County and one each in Idaho and Nez Perce counties. The region is now reporting 194 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, an increase of 99 cases, or 104 percent, in the past month.
Most of the new cases locally and statewide have been among people between the ages of 20 and 40, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
As of Saturday, the latest data available, 188 coronavirus patients were currently being treated in hospitals around the state. That’s up from 33 a month ago. It includes a record 46 people in intensive care, up from 12 on June 21.
Four new cases of the virus were also reported in Whitman County on Tuesday, bringing the total there to 70 cases. That’s more than double the number a month ago. Only one patient has been treated in the hospital, and all active cases are recovering at home, according to Whitman County Public Health.
Asotin and Garfield counties did not report any new cases.
Statewide, Washington tallied another 832 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 48,575. More than 5,000 people have been hospitalized, and there have been 1,465 deaths.
Worldwide, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will likely surpass 15 million today, according to the coronavirus database maintained by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States accounts for nearly 4 million of the cases, or 26 percent. That includes more than 141,000 deaths, or 23 percent, of the world total.
In other coronavirus-related news, Home Depot and Gap Inc. — the parent company of Old Navy — became the latest national retailers to require customers to wear face masks while shopping.
Home Depot will implement the policy at its 2,285 U.S. locations beginning today. However, the company noted in a news release that about 85 percent of its stores already had mask requirements in place, to comply with local health orders.
Gap Inc. said its mask requirement will take effect nationwide on Aug. 1.
Both retailers indicated that young children and adults with medical conditions are exempt from the requirement.
Following Monday’s Moscow City Council meeting, the city announced that the Hamilton Lowe Aquatics Center will close its activities pool and slides for the remainder of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Private rentals of the facility will also not be available this year.
However, the plunge pool will be open today through Sept. 4 for lap swim only. The hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m., seven days a week, at a cost of $3 per visit.
A maximum of 18 guests will be able to use the facility at one time, with no more than three people per swim lane. There will also be a one-hour time limit per user.
Season pass purchases and payments for swim lessons will be refunded by the end of July.