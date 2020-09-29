Virus cases come to UI’s Greek Row

Eight chapters of Greek Row at the University of Idaho have been quarantined after 67 new positive cases of COVID-19 turned up in testing at the Moscow school last week.
In a news release Monday, the university reported that there were 561 tests, and 11.94 percent of them positive, during the week of Sept. 19-25.
“The outbreak seems isolated to fraternities and sororities,” UI President Scott Green said in a memo to students Monday. “But we will increase our general surveillance testing outside the Greek system this week to verify.”
He added that the modelers and Public Health report that the testing in the Greek population is not indicative of the overall infection rate, which is likely lower. The Greek population is about 10 percent of the overall university census.
“Public Health believes our classroom protocols are working and they have not identified any classroom transmission through their contact tracing,” Green said.
This week’s random surveillance testing will include a broader cross-section of the population, including employees, to better understand the positive rate of the overall UI community.
The university currently has 1.81 percent of positives in total results received, but this does not include the positive cases in athletics prior to the start of the universitywide testing. There have been 191 total positive tests since UI started its screenings Aug. 13. The school’s next update will be posted Oct. 5.
Faculty preferring to teach online may do so this week without additional approvals, Green said. Instructors are asked to communicate their intentions to students and faculty may be required to move back to in-person instruction Monday. If the data collected his week suggests online-only instruction, the school is recommended to be in that mode for two weeks, Green said.
Green noted that Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s website has listed the UI area as “low transmission” and has not asked the university to make any changes to operations. Public Health also does not believe the results are indicative of the true infection rate.
The university currently has 72 students in isolation and has capacity for more than 170 beds.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 80 new COVID-19 positive tests Monday for a total of 1,179 cases; while Whitman County posted 69 new positive cases.
Latah County had the biggest jump with 58 new cases reported since Friday. Those include 43 females — one between the ages of 13 to 17; 37 ages 18 to 29; one in her 40s; two in the 60s; and two in the 70s. There were 15 men, all between the ages of 18 and 29.
Both Lewis and Nez Perce counties added seven new positives to their caseloads. Lewis County had three females — two between ages 18 and 29; and one in her 30s. There were four men — two ages 18 to 29; one in his 50s; and one in his 70s.
Nez Perce County’s cases included four men — one in his 40s and three in their 60s — and three women — two in their 40s and one in her 50s.
Idaho County saw an increase of five new cases Monday — all women, with two in their 50s; two in their 60s; and one in her 80s.
Clearwater County added three cases — one woman in her 40s and two men, one in his 40s and one between 18 and 29.
Of the total 1,179 cases in north central Idaho since March, 603 have recovered and 553 remain active. There have been 23 deaths, all in Nez Perce County. Spokeswoman Tara Macke said the health department is not aware of any hospitalizations at this time.
Whitman County Public Health reported 69 new positive COVID-19 test results over the weekend and Monday, bringing the county total to 1,309. This includes 19 females and 16 males up to age 19; 11 women and 21 men between the ages of 20 and 39; one man between the ages of 60 to 79 and one woman between the ages of 40 to 59. The one person who had been hospitalized last week was released from the hospital, the health department said, and all current cases are stable and self-isolating.
The Asotin County Health Department reported eight new infections Friday, two Saturday, two Sunday and six Monday. Of those 18, eight involved males and 10 involved females. Two cases are under age 19; two cases are ages 30 to 39; two cases are 50 to 59; four cases are 60 to 69; one case in 70 to 79; six cases are 80 to 89; and one case in the 90s. One of the new cases is hospitalized, said Brady Woodbury of the health department, and two previous cases remain hospitalized at this time.
Butch T. Cougar and Joe Vandal, beloved mascots of Washington State University and the University of Idaho, have teamed up to spread a community safety message about COVID-19.
Both mascots are pictured on a billboard that debuted Monday along the Moscow-Pullman Highway. The signage is part of a new public awareness campaign called “Two cities, two universities — one community,” aimed at showing both communities are in the coronavirus fight together.
“Given the proximity and complementary relationship of our two communities, it’s imperative that we work together with our friends and colleagues across the border to take every step possible to minimize the effects of COVID-19,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in a written news release.
As part of the campaign, community members, including students, faculty and staff at both universities as well as residents, civic leaders, and business owners on both sides of the state line, are encouraged to show their regional pride and spirit of cooperation with the hashtag #PalouseUnity.
In addition to the hashtag and social media messaging, the campaign includes radio spots and a second billboard that’s slated to also appear along State Route 270 in early October.
