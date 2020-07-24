What’s an acceptable death rate for COVID-19 cases in north central Idaho?
That’s a question public health workers, elected officials and residents throughout the five-county region will be wrestling with in the coming weeks.
The issue came up Thursday morning, during the Region 2 Board of Health meeting. It stems from the ongoing transition Idaho is making from a statewide response to the coronavirus pandemic to a more regional approach.
Gov. Brad Little, who visited the Region 2 office in Lewiston on Thursday afternoon, said the plan “from the very beginning of the pandemic” was to shift to a more localized approach once conditions warranted.
“These local leaders know their communities better than anyone,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to support (them) in their decision-making.”
To facilitate the transition, the state’s seven public health districts are each creating data tools to help monitor progress of the virus in their area.
Carol Moehrle, director of the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, presented one such tool for the health board’s consideration Thursday. It provides guidelines for how various health alert levels can be determine.
“It’s a fluid document,” she noted of the draft plan. “We’re looking at risk assessment and mitigation strategies.”
For example, it suggests that risk levels throughout the district, or in a particular county, be bumped from minimal to moderate once per-capital infection rates exceed 10 cases per 10,000 population. In Nez Perce or Latah County, that would about 40 new COVID-19 cases per day, for five straight days.
Alternatively, the higher alert level could be triggered once hospital admission rates for COVID-19 symptoms exceed five patients per 10,000 population.
The plan also suggests that, at moderate risk levels, the board limit itself to voluntary prevention measures, such as “strongly encourage physical distancing in public,” or “recommend minimizing non-essential travel.”
“Nothing in this says mandates, nothing says enforce,” Moehrle said. That’s true even at the highest risk level.
The whole point of the data tool, she said, is to provide the board with the type of data it needs to evaluate the status of the virus and make informed decisions.
The proposal will be posted on the district’s Facebook page for a two-week public comment period. Moehrle said she’ll also touch base with hospitals, schools and local government officials to get their input regarding what specific measurements should be used and how risk levels should be calculated.
Idaho County Commissioner Mark Frei said death rates need to be part of the discussion.
“If the metrics don’t refer to some extent to deaths, then we have insufficient metrics,” he said. “So what if the whole population gets the common cold? People get sick. What we need to know is if people are dying. Are people dying on the street, are they dying in the hospital? If they’re just getting sick and a test is turning positive, to me it’s not a public health crisis. How many people are going to the hospital? How many people are in (intensive care)? How many are dying? That has to be a critical part of the metric.”
Moehrle said that would be added to the draft before it’s released to the public.
Later in the day, following the governor’s visit, she acknowledged that picking an acceptable death rate for the virus — a rate below which additional health restrictions aren’t considered — will be a contentious issue.
“Part of me says one death is too many, but we will vet that with the public,” she said. “It will be a group conversation.”
The health board is made up of one county commissioner from each of the five counties in the district, as well as two at-large representatives.
Moehrle said the board makes the decisions about moving from one alert level to another, and about what steps should be taken once that happens. She also noted that any new mitigation strategies are in addition to those already recommended, which include social distancing, wearing face masks in public, washing your hand frequently and staying home when you’re sick.
While he was in Lewiston, Little held a news conference and said the state once again failed to meet the health criteria needed to move out of Stage 4 of the four-stage economic reopening plan.
“Unfortunately, we’re seeing increased spread in Ada, Canyon, Twin Falls, Bonneville and Kootenai counties,” he said. “We’re not where we want to be. ... The one things that will dramatically slow the spread of the coronavirus is for every single one of us to wear masks. I couldn’t agree more with President Trump: Wearing a mask is the patriotic thing to do. Wear a mask to show you want a strong Idaho and strong America. Wear a mask so our kids can go back to school in August. Wear a mask so our economy can continue to rebound.”
In other coronavirus-related news:
Washington surpassed 50,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, almost exactly six months after the state reported the first confirmed case of the virus in the United States.
The state Department of Health reported 762 new cases of the virus Thursday, for a total of 50,009. That includes 5,276 cases requiring hospitalization and 1,482 deaths.
Responding to the rising infection rates, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the reinstatement of safety protocols and restrictions for certain activities and businesses, including restaurants and bars, fitness centers, weddings and funerals, and movie theaters.
Beginning Saturday, face masks will be required in all common spaces, including elevators, apartment hallways, hotels and university housing.
Beginning July 30, fitness centers and movie theaters in counties in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan — which includes Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties — will be limited to 25 percent capacity. Indoor dining in restaurants will also be limited to members of the same household, occupancy rates will be reduced to 50 percent and sales of alcohol must end at 10 p.m.
Beginning Aug. 6, indoor wedding or funeral ceremonies will be capped at 20 percent of the room capacity or 30 people, whichever is less, and wedding receptions will be banned entirely.
“We don’t take these steps lightly,” Inslee said in a news release. “We know every prohibition is a challenge for individuals and business owners. But we know if we fail to act, we expose people and businesses to even greater risk down the line.”
North central Idaho reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including six in Clearwater County and four in Latah County. The region surpassed 200 total cases Wednesday, reaching 217 on Thursday.
Across the border in Washington, Whitman County reported one more case, for a total of 74. Asotin County was still at 22 cases and Garfield County was at two.
After consulting with public health officials and following “much deliberation and angst,” the Clearwater County Fair Board decided to cancel the open class portion of this year’s county fair.
“We are still sponsoring the 4-H division of the fair and there will be livestock and other exhibits in the barn,” noted board member Dennis Fuller in a news release Thursday.
Without the benefit of Lumberjack Days and participation from Orofino Celebrations Inc., Fuller said, “there will be no parade, food vendors, carnival, logging show or horse pull. And after considering that many of the fair volunteers are in the older generation, the board felt it would not be worth the exposure to illness or the hassle of enforcing social distancing and mask orders in the exhibit building.”
However, “we’re committed to our wonderful 4-H program and will accommodate as much of a ‘real fair’ experience as we’re allowed to,” he said, contingent upon the status of the virus.
The fair takes place Sept. 17-19.
The Clearwater Economic Development Association will use $1.4 million in federal coronavirus recovery assistance funding to help communities and businesses in north central Idaho respond to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
The money includes $400,000 to develop regional economic recovery plans and provide technical assistance, and $1 million for a small business revolving loan fund.
The award “will allow the region to respond to the unprecedented challenges through actions that will lead to a quicker recovery and long-term regional economic sustainability,” said CEDA Executive Director Christine Frei.
More information is available from the agency at (208) 746-0015.
