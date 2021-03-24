The pandemic almost scuttled Ashland Schnell’s spelling bee career, but she got in under the wire thanks to the wonders of modern technology.
“It was pretty difficult,” Schnell said of the online test that replaced the traditional in-person Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee and earned her a chance, as the winner, to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Spelling the words was easier with the computer-based test administered last week, because she could type them out and see how they looked. But it also included a multiple-choice vocabulary portion she said was challenging.
Schnell, 13, daughter of Whitney and J.J. Schnell, said she realized spelling was a strong suit for her when she won her first spelling bee in the third grade.
She came in third in a regional bee in Coeur d’Alene before moving to Lewiston, and last year she qualified for the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee at Lewis-Clark State College before it was canceled because of the surging COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sacajawea Middle School eighth grader finally saw her full potential realized with this year’s bee, despite restrictions that prevented an in-person regional contest. This marked Schnell’s last year of eligibility for the regional contest organized by LCSC, Moscow’s Gritman Medical Center and the Lewiston Tribune. The event, in its 35th year, is a qualifying event for the national Scripps bee.
Her first indication she might have won came when her family received an email with information for regional winners. Her score of 29 out of 50 earned her first place, ahead of the next best score of 27 out of 50 earned by Jenifer Middle School eighth grader Jayden Cobley. Fourteen area students qualified for the online-only regional bee (see accompanying list of winners).
The official presentation of a trophy, certificate, one-year online subscriptions to the Britannica and Merriam-Webster websites, and a box of other spoils came Tuesday at school, with her classmates, parents, teacher and principal looking on.
“I was really excited and happy,” Schnell said.
She will go on to the preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, to be conducted online. From there, the top 10 to 12 students are expected to compete in an in-person event in Orlando, Fla., depending on the status of COVID-19 restrictions.
Schnell’s advice to students who qualify for future spelling bees?
“Probably just to study hard and to have fun with it,” she said.
35th Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee winners
First place: Ashland Schnell, Sacajawea Middle School, eighth grade.
Second place: Jayden Cobley, Jenifer Middle School, eighth grade.
Third place: Emy Laughrey, Asotin Elementary, fourth grade; Zora Rowden, Orchards Elementary, fifth grade; Monica Goeckner, Prairie Elementary, of Cottonwood, eighth grade.