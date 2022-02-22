A virtual lunchtime discussion on mental health and addiction disorders will be held at noon March 9. The discussion is sponsored by the Upriver Youth Leadership Council and is aimed at training members of the community on these disorders and to reduce the stigma attached to mental health and substance abuse.
Erin Massey, a social worker with Clearwater Valley Health, and Jamie Rundhaug, a behavioral health consultant for St. Mary’s clinics, will lead the discussion.
According to a news release from the Upriver Youth Leadership Council, about 9.2 million American adults have these disorders. The stigma attached to mental illnesses and addictions is the greatest barrier to helping people who suffer from these conditions.
Anyone wishing to register for the discussion may visit this link, surveymonkey.com/r/UYLCRecovery, or contact Sharlene Johnson at uylcrecovery@gmail.com.