SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department closed Alki Beach on Saturday night after revelers flooded to the park, inspired in part by videos on the social media app TikTok advertising a massive party at the beach.
Police reported making three arrests and said a strong-arm robbery had occurred, in addition to “multiple fights and assaults.”
Videos of the scene Saturday night show hundreds of people gathered at Alki, where loud music pumped and partygoers climbed on top of police cars to dance.
One of the videos that inspired the festivities advertised a “kickback” at Alki. “We gon be more lit than Adrian,” the video promised, a reference to “Adrian’s Kickback,” a California teenager’s birthday party that turned into a thousands-strong rager last week after a digital flyer he made to advertise the celebration went viral on TikTok.
Police said between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Marine Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest, they broke up a fight, took a report for the robbery, and checked on a “highly intoxicated 18-year-old who was in and out of consciousness.” She was ultimately picked up from the scene by a family member, police said.
During the same time period, police were flagged down about an apparently intoxicated man pacing with a handgun in a parking lot at 60th Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest, according to SPD. Officers seized the gun.
An officer’s thumb was later broken while breaking up a fight between two men at about 9:30 p.m. The two men were arrested for fighting. Separately, a woman was arrested for a “minor assault” on a different officer, police said.
Police began putting out bonfires at 9:30 p.m. and told beachgoers to leave at around 10 p.m. Some people leaving the area threw bottles at officers and lit fireworks within the crowd, police said.
