Village Centre Cinemas keeping the show going

Village Centre Cinemas at Lewiston is determined to stay open despite the one-two punches of a pandemic that has throttled Hollywood’s ability to crank out new movie releases and the immediate closure of 663 theaters owned by Cineworld that owns Regal Cinemas in the U.S. and Britain.
“Our current plan in Lewiston, we are attempting to stay open and our plan is to operate on weekends,” said Michelle Dougherty, retail manager for Village Centre Cinemas in Lewiston, Moscow, Pullman and Spokane.
The Village Centre Cinemas aren’t owned by Cineworld/Regal or any other national chain but are an independent theater company, Dougherty said.
All local theaters were closed immediately following the spring shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Idaho businesses were able to reopen in mid-June. Washington’s movie theaters remain closed for the time being.
In June, Lewiston’s theater picked up immediately and Dougherty said an attempt was made to reopen the Eastside Marketplace cinema in Moscow three weeks ago.
“We had two really great weekends, then it really died down,” in Moscow, she said, resulting in a second closure.
“We’re really being proactive (because of the rising coronavirus cases on the Palouse) and that was in part,” the reason for closing down the Moscow theater again.
“We don’t want any of our staff getting sick and we’re very grateful that we have not had any,” she added.
Chris Wagner, who owns the Blue Fox Theatre and Sunset Auto-Vue drive-in at Grangeville and the Rex Theater in Orofino, said he’s planning to close down temporarily until Hollywood begins making more films available.
The Blue Fox will close today, Wagner said. The Rex has already been closed and the Sunset Auto-Vue is expected to keep running for another two to three weeks before shuttering until next spring.
“There’s no product,” Wagner said of the availability of movies. Even classic movies, which some theaters have used to fill in the gap, have not proven successful draws for movie patrons.
“Everybody’s got that stuff on Netflix,” Wagner said.
Even though there were a couple of new movie releases this summer, including the highly touted “Tenet,” which ran for several weeks at the Blue Fox, Wagner said they were not that successful at drawing in customers.
“So people are willing to come back to the theater, but I don’t want to be open,” as long as the pickings are so slim, he said. He hopes to be able to reopen by the first of November, but that’s still to be seen.
“I’m trying to stay as positive as I can,” Wagner said.
Cineworld’s closures earlier this week meant 40,000 workers in the U.S. and 5,000 in Britain lost their jobs.
Dougherty said even though her cinemas have been struggling, there have been no layoffs. There have been a few workers, however, who quit because they weren’t able to work enough hours.
She said the Village Centre Cinemas also have been hurt by the dearth of current movies, but, on the flip side, independently produced films that otherwise would not have been shown because of contracts with the major suppliers have remained popular with audiences. And there have been a few current movies — some of which are showing this weekend — that promise to be crowd-pleasers.
“The big release, which is still tentative, is ‘Wonder Woman,’ which was originally scheduled for August then pushed to October and now it’s Christmas Day, Dec. 25,” Dougherty said.
That all depends, however, on whether theaters in New York City can open for the premiere.
As far as the Pullman cinema, Dougherty said it is hoped to be able to reopen by Oct. 16, and possibly the Moscow venue as well, although the situation remains on a week-to-week basis.
Dougherty said at the Lewiston theater, “we highly recommend masks but we do not require them.”
All staff members wear masks and gloves that are routinely changed out, and the cinemas are regularly sanitized between showings.
“We really say the safest place to be is in the movie theater,” Dougherty said. “We have really strong safety guidelines and sanitizing guidelines. It’s pretty remarkable what we have.”
She added that even though patrons are mixed on wearing masks in the theater, “one thing I’ve noticed is, we haven’t seen any people disrespecting (others) for wearing or not wearing masks. We’ve had a couple of patrons that questioned (the mask policy) but our job is to help provide an amazing short getaway for people and our staff as well.”
Current information about what movies are playing, including ticket prices, may be found online at: www.lewistonmovies.com/.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.