SPOKANE — A talented musician, Doug Brant once picked up an out-of-tune guitar with only three strings at a nursing patient’s home and managed to play a song by one of the patient’s favorite bands.

Stories like that were among many shared by the hundred-plus people gathered at the Double Tree Hotel on Wednesday evening to honor Brant, the 56-year-old shot and killed Dec. 1 while providing at-home care as a registered nurse.

