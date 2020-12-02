A crowd of about 70 people turned out for a candlelight vigil in honor of John O’Neill Jr., a well-known Lewiston figure who was hit by a car and died on Thanksgiving evening on 21st Street. The vigil took place at Locomotive Park in Lewiston, and O’Neill will again be remembered with vigils tonight and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the same location, said organizer Amelia Mccutchen. “He deserves it — he really does,” Mccutchen said. “He was kind of the icon of this valley, so to speak.”
