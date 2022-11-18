GRANGEVILLE — A videographer/YouTuber from Boise was rescued Wednesday after being stranded in snow in the Idaho County backcountry.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Johnathan Conti sent an emergency signal from a Garmin Inreach device through the International Emergency Response Coordination Center at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The location was north of Walton Lakes, south of the Powell Ranger Station between Elk Summit Road and Tom Beal Park Road.
Idaho County dispatchers contacted Conti, who said he needed to be rescued. He had snowshoed in but had dropped down into a canyon and couldn’t climb out because of the snow. He had parked his vehicle on Elk Summit Road about 5 miles from his location but told the dispatcher he was not familiar with the area but could hike out to Walton Lake if that was a better rescue spot. He said he had food, water, shelter and was safe for the night, the news release said.
Idaho County deputies Keith Olsen and Stan Denham started out at first light Wednesday toward the Walton Lakes trailhead, which was about a half mile from Conti’s location. The deputies gave Conti coordinates to where they could pick him up.
Olsen and Denham left the Powell Ranger Station by snowmobile on Tom Beal Road and had to cut out numerous fallen trees in the road to get to the trailhead. In the meantime, dispatchers continued to send Conti messages with directions on how to get to the trailhead and meet the deputies.
The dispatchers received messages from Conti saying: “What are you talking about?” “I feel like I should wait at this lake,” and “I need someone to come get me at this lake, that’s why I called for a rescue.”
Dispatchers advised Conti to get to the 362 Road and to go slow and steady because there were no alternative options. Conti then replied that he wanted a helicopter because walking out was impossible in five feet of snow and the trail was gone. Dispatchers explained that he needed to meet the deputies because it was not possible for a helicopter to land on a frozen lake.
Conti then said, “Fine, but I feel like I’m walking to disaster,” the news release said. He walked about a third of a mile in the wrong direction before going back to Walton Lake and sending a message to dispatchers at 12:45 p.m. saying he had stopped to set up camp and was out of food, out of energy and was scared.
With this information, the deputies left the trailhead and hiked down to Conti’s location which was about a half of a mile in two feet of snow. Conti was found to be in good physical condition with no injuries and still had plenty of food and provisions in his backpack.
Deputies helped Conti gather up his camp and walked him to the trailhead. He was taken by snowmobile back to the ranger station where the deputies’ patrol vehicles were parked, and then given a ride back to his vehicle on Forest Service Road 360.
The sheriff’s office reminds people that while having a GPS-activated device can be lifesaving and is a good tool to have on hand in case of an emergency, people should still be prepared by doing research and having a plan in place in case of unexpected events.