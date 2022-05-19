The jury watched about 45 minutes of video surveillance as the first-degree murder trial of Clyde Ewing went into its third day.
The video was a compilation created by Brian Birdsell, Lewiston Police Department police systems coordinator, using footage from homes and businesses within the time frame of the shooting death of Samuel Johns on Jan. 8, 2021. Clyde Ewing is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Johns. His son, Demetri Ewing, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, was convicted on the same charge on April 22. The two cases were tried separately, and Demetri Ewing was tried as an adult.
The third day of the trial began at 9 a.m. Wednesday and lasted until 3:45 p.m. at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. There were fewer than 10 people in the audience throughout the day.
The compilation of video surveillance follows two people on bicycles, with various levels of video quality. Birdsell also included maps showing direction of travel and where the cameras were located. Sometimes he included photos of the home or business the footage was taken from.
The video begins at the Hacienda Lodge in Clarkston, showing two people on bicycles traveling east on Bridge Street past Taco Bell and Columbia Bank before entering Lewiston. Video from the Lewis Clark Hotel in Lewiston shows an object passing in front of lights traveling east on the Lewiston levee. About 12 minutes later, video shows two bicyclists travel past Mr. Windshield, Coleman Oil and Big Smoke on 18th Street, then north on Eighth Avenue Boulevard. Ten minutes later, footage from 1722 Seventh Ave., which faces the Johns home at 1706 Seventh Ave., depicts individuals coming from the alley behind the home. Two gunshots are heard and video with filtered audio was played for the court, where two indistinct voices are heard.
The compilation then has the return route of the two individuals, starting from the alley behind the home turning northbound on 16th Street, then past the United States Postal Service office on Idaho Street. Then about 30 minutes later, a camera from the Lewis Clark Hotel shows an object passing in front of lights on the Lewiston levee heading toward Clarkston. Two bicyclists are seen passing by Columbia Bank on Bridge Street in Clarkston and the video ends at the Hacienda Lodge.
Birdsell also testified that during the investigation, he was given cellphones that belonged to Clyde and Demetri Ewing. After a search warrant was issued for the cellphones, Birdsell found a photo on the phone of Clyde Ewing that, according to geolocation from the phone, was taken Jan. 3, 2021, at the Hacienda Lodge. The photo was passed to the jury, over the objection of defense attorney Rick Cuddihy. The photos show items including a shotgun, pistol and two cans of bear mace.
Bridget Barr, an attorney assisting Cuddihy, questioned Birdsell during cross-examination. She asked if anyone other than Clyde Ewing used his phone and Birdsell said some messages indicated Demetri Ewing also used the phone.
Regarding the video footage, Barr asked if anyone was able to identify the people riding the bicycles and Birdsell said no, just that it was two people in dark clothing who both appeared slender with average height.
He testified that the two individuals in the video were traced from the crime scene and eventually to the Hacienda Lodge, but he couldn’t confirm the two entered the motel. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman then asked Birdsell how he traced the individuals. Birdsell noted identifying features of the bicycles including lights on the handle bars, one bicycle had two reflectors and the other had one. Birdsell also said it looked like a bag was on the feet of the two individuals and was lighter in color. Those details helped trace the two people in video footage.
Before the jury heard Birdsell’s testimony, Cuddihy objected to some evidence, including the filtered audio from the surveillance video, which was overruled.
Coleman also included multiple messages from Clyde Ewing’s phone in October and November of 2020 referencing his missing bag and his belief that it was in the Johns home. Coleman argued the messages were important because the missing bag was the alleged motive for the murder. He said he inadvertently left the messages off the list of evidence in Birdsell’s testimony because they weren’t admitted in the trial for Demetri Ewing. He also said the defense has taken a different approach in this trial, making the messages more relevant for the state in making its case.
Cuddihy objected to the messages being included, partly because he found out about that evidence during the lunch break. He said if he would have known it was going to be included, he would have brought an expert. “I’m not blaming anybody, I just think it puts my client in an unfair prejudicial (position),” he said.
Second District Judge Jay Gaskill took a few minutes to consider the objection and didn’t allow the messages to be included, citing the timing of the disclosure of evidence and that the messages were sent beyond the time frame of the crime established by the court.
The prosecution also had a witness testify to seeing Clyde and Demetri Ewing on bicycles before the shooting. Patrol Sgt. Brian Odenborg of the Clarkston Police Department was stopped at the light at the intersection of Fifth and Bridge Streets at 12:38 a.m. Jan. 8, 2021. He saw two people straddling mountain bikes wearing dark clothing, face covering and one had a headlamp. Odenborg testified he was familiar with the Ewings based on previous interactions and when he saw them he thought “That’s Clyde and Demetri, I wonder what they’re doing out at this time of night.”
During cross-examination, Odenborg said he didn’t confirm the two people were Clyde and Demetri Ewing and didn’t see their direction of travel. Odenborg also testified he didn’t complete a report on the incident until Feb. 11
Jurors also heard from Lewiston Police Detective Joe Stormes concerning evidence collected at the crime scene the night of the shooting. Stormes pointed out on an aerial map where evidence was found, including zip ties found in an alley; zip ties, black tape and a Walmart bag with electrical tape found on Eighth Avenue Boulevard; and photographs of two different sets of bicycle tracks. When the evidence was being processed at the police station, there was also a hair found stuck in the tape on the zip ties found in the alleyway.
On the night of the shooting, Stormes also interviewed Samuel Johns’ mother, Debra Moffat and video was shown of the interview over the objection of Cuddihy. Moffat died May 3, 2021, and the video served as her testimony.
In the video, Moffat said she was sleeping and was awakened by someone who had a young voice, telling her to put her face in the bed. She didn’t see the person, but heard gunshots. “Pop, pop. Just that quick, that’s all I heard,” she said, becoming emotional. “I saw Sam on the floor bleeding out.”
Stormes was also involved in the search at the Ewings’ room at the Hacienda Lodge. He testified that the treads on two of the bicycles at the motel room appeared to match the tread of the tracks found at the crime scene. One of the bicycles also had a headlamp and one had reflectors on the both wheels and another had only one reflector. However, there was no further analysis conducted on the bicycles or the tracks found at the scene.
Forensic experts also testified, including Britany Wylie and Eric Seat. Wylie is a forensic scientist for the Idaho State Police Forensic Services and specializes in firearm and toolmark analysis. She testified that she conducted the analysis of the two shell casings found at the crime scene and one found at the Hacienda Lodge. All the shell casings were 9 mm luger aluminum cartridge cases and were compared to each other with a microscope. After her examination and analysis, she determined that all three shell casings were fired from the same firearm. However, in her analysis she was unable to determine the exact firearm used.
Seat is a DNA casework forensic scientist for Idaho State Police Forensic Services and examined DNA evidence. Seat’s analysis concluded that there were three people’s DNA on a zip tie. After receiving DNA samples from Clyde Ewing, Demetri Ewing, Patricia Labombard and Samuel Johns, he determined Demetri Ewing was 23,500 more likely to be a contributor to the sample. However, Clyde Ewing was inconclusive to be a contributor to the sample because there wasn’t enough DNA material “to fully support or fully exclude” Clyde Ewing, he said. Seat was unable to identify the third person who contributed DNA to the zip ties.
However, Seat confirmed for Cuddihy in cross-examination that at least one of the contributors to the DNA sample was male. Cuddihy also asked Seat about a hair found on a zip tie and Seat told Cuddihy he was not able to generate a DNA profile from the hair because he couldn’t extract any DNA.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. today with testimony and evidence expected to be completed for both the prosecution and the defense.
