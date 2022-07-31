Video of drive-by shows moments before Spokane cop was shot

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich shares a video during a press conference on Friday allegedly filmed by the two men who are accused of shooting a Spokane police officer on Friday.

 Quinn Welsch/Spokesman-Review

A video purportedly filmed by the two men accused of a series of drive-by shootings that wounded a Spokane police officer on June 28 showed what Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich described as an increase in attacks against law enforcement, the sheriff said during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

In the 85-second video, two men can be seen in a car in the Logan Neighborhood, not far from Gonzaga Prep. A bare-chested man wearing a black ski mask and red cap, believed to be Ray Wynecoop, 22, can be heard discussing his gang affiliation while holding a .22 caliber semiautomatic rifle in the driver seat of a car in what they describe as a “Spokane police (expletive) hangout.”

