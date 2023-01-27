YAKIMA — A routine stop at a neighborhood convenience store in Yakima ended in tragedy for victims of a triple homicide Tuesday, leaving family and friends of the victims bereaved and searching for support.
Nikki Godfrey, 40, Roy Knoeb Jr., 65, both of Yakima, and Jeffrey Howlett, 54, of Selah died in the shooting at a Circle K near 18th Street and Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima.
Godfrey and Knoeb were shot to death inside the store around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday by suspect Jarid Haddock, 21, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Yakima police.
Haddock then walked outside and shot Howlett as he sat in his Chevrolet Tahoe at the gas pumps, the affidavit said. Howlett was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene after officers attempted first aid.
Police described the shooting as random.
A daylong search for Haddock involving SWAT and other area police agencies ended behind Target, where he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Medics arrived minutes later and administered aid to Haddock. He was pronounced dead an hour later.
Even in the chaos of the day, community members took to social media to offer support to victims’ families and mourn the loss of life in the wake of Haddock’s rampage. Family, friends and strangers continued to share memories and support in the days after the tragedy, including at a moment of blessing held by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities Thursday.
Moment of blessing
More than a dozen people gathered in the parking lot of the Circle K at noon Thursday to acknowledge the tragic loss of life that took place there. Family members embraced one another, holding candles. A woman laid a bouquet of white flowers on the concrete.
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities leads a gathering in Yakima after each act of violence, reclaiming the space with peace and love, Rev. Shane Moore said before beginning a prayer, blessing and reclaiming ritual.
In a moment of sharing, Knoeb’s son and sisters — Roy Knoeb III, Susie Estrada and Nellie Ozuna — stepped forward.
“I just want to thank everybody for coming out,” Knoeb III said to the crowd. “I lost my dad that night.”
Estrada and Ozuna added that they lost their little brother.
“It is (a loss) for everybody,” Knoeb III said after the blessing, surrounded by family. “Not just for me, but for the shooter ... If someone would have took the time to notice that he was hurting inside, a lot of stuff could have been prevented. It was not just his life, but my dad’s and everybody else’s.”
“It’s not even sunken in yet,” Knoeb’s sister Jeannie Espinoza said. “Being here where it happened ...” Her voice trailed off as another family member, Jessica Chavez, wrapped her in a hug.
Family members remembered Knoeb’s love for life, love for people. Espinoza said Knoeb was the youngest sibling and the only boy alongside six sisters.
“He was friends with everybody and anybody. You didn’t have to know him. He’d just make friends,” Espinoza said. “If you needed something, if he had it, he would give it to you.”
Nellie Garcia, Knoeb’s niece, said she remembers time spent with her uncle at her grandmother’s house.
“He was always eating, always laughing and joking around with all of us, his nieces and nephews,” Garcia said.
She also said the tragedy could have been prevented.
“People just need to be aware. Not only aware of their surroundings, but aware of mental health issues in the community, the drug use in the community,” Garcia said. “Check on your loved ones. People who may seem to be OK really might not be OK.”
Community members lost
Friends and acquaintances of Godfrey and Knoeb said the two shared a home behind the Circle K, 1711 E. Nob Hill Blvd.
Tyla Pulliam, Godfrey and Knoeb’s next-door neighbor, said it was common for residents on her block to visit the Circle K, even late at night. The morning of the shooting, Pulliam said she saw Godfrey and Knoeb walking to the Circle K.
Police said they were getting food when the shooting happened.
“I’ve heard sounds like gunshots before,” Pulliam said. “I keep thinking that it could have been anyone on our street. It could have been me.”
She said she didn’t speak with the two much but often saw Knoeb working on his garden during the summer.
Amber-Nikole Anderson of Yakima is the significant other of Knoeb’s son, Roy Knoeb III.
She said Knoeb was a great man who will be dearly missed.
“I do know that (he) was a good guy and didn’t ever do anything but help others if it was within his possibility to do so,” she said. “It’s extremely sad for all persons that were involved in experiencing this tragedy.”
Anderson was working with Knoeb’s family Wednesday to create a GoFundMe page to support the family and help fund a funeral.
Anderson also knew Godfrey, who stayed at the same home as Knoeb, she said.
Anderson said Godfrey “had a great, bubbly personality and seemed to be a good-hearted person.”
“I had conversed with her (a) little a few times, and she was also a very sweet person, it seemed,” Anderson said.
Her 40th birthday was Saturday.
One of Godfrey’s friends, Shannon Roscoe, shared her loss in a Facebook post the day after the shooting.
“RIP Nikki Godfrey, so sorry that this happened to you. You will always have a special place in my heart,” Roscoe said in a Facebook post.
Roscoe said she had known Godfrey for 12 years.
Countless others offered support and condolences in comments on social media as the incident unfolded.
“This breaks my heart. Those people didn’t deserve that. prayers go out to all the victims families!” said Nichole Rina on Facebook.
Additional information wasn’t available about Howlett by press deadline.