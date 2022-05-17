Lewis County officials identified the victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Nezperce as Damien S. Giles, 40, of Nezperce.
Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis said Monday he could make no further comment on the case at this time while it is under investigation, including whether a suspect has been identified. Davis said he may have more information to release to the public later this week. He added, however, that investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community connected with this incident.
According to an earlier news release, the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting at a residence in the 600 block of Second Street in Nezperce at about 9:40 p.m. Friday. The shooting left one person dead. Giles’ identity was released after family members had been notified.
The incident is being investigated by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with assistance of detectives from the Idaho State Police.
Davis said the cooperation of the public is appreciated as the investigation continues.