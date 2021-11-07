An advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at Latah County Veteran’s Services building in Moscow and Kamiah Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 9, and the VFW Hall in Orofino and Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center in Grangeville on Nov. 10.
The advocate will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration. Those in need of services must schedule an appointment by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 748-7663.
Latah County Veteran’s Services is at 200 S. Almon St., Moscow. The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce is at 518 Main St., Kamiah. The VFW Hall is at 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.