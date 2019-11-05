A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce building Nov. 12 and at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Orofino on Nov. 13.
The advocate will be on hand to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
Availability is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days. Appointments are recommended by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 750-3690. Those without appointments will be seen as time allows.
The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce is at 518 Main St., Kamiah. The VFW Hall is at 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.