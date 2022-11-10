A parade of patriotism

A veteran salutes while riding in the Clarkston American Legion Post 246 float during the Veterans Day Parade down Main Street Lewiston on Saturday.

 August Frank/Tribune

Several events to honor and celebrate veterans are planned around the region over the next few days. Here are details about some of the events:

All veterans are invited to a Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood, at 8 A.M. TODAY.

