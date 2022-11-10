Several events to honor and celebrate veterans are planned around the region over the next few days. Here are details about some of the events:
All veterans are invited to a Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood, at 8 A.M. TODAY.
A veterans assembly is scheduled for 9:15 A.M. TODAY at Clarkston High School. Veterans and others are invited to attend the ceremony, which will last 30 to 45 minutes.
Veterans Day celebrations on the Palouse will start at 6 A.M. FRIDAY with the American Legion and Lions Club partnering to place flags along downtown Moscow and Idaho Highway 8.
Flags will be placed on graves at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston and Mountain View Cemetery in the Lewiston Orchards at 7 A.M. FRIDAY.
A Veterans Day assembly is planned at the Lewiston High School auditorium FRIDAY MORNING. Veterans are asked to arrive at 8 A.M., there will be coffee and doughnuts served from 8:15-9:15 A.M., and the assembly will be from 9:19-9:49 A.M., followed by an optional tour of the high school.
Active-duty military members and veterans can get free cleanings, fillings and extractions at LC Smiles from 8 A.M. TO NOON FRIDAY. The office is located at 442 Bryden Ave., Lewiston, and the phone number is (208) 746-2414.
Army veteran Michael Wells will speak at 9 A.M. FRIDAY at the main gym of the Genesee School, 330 W. Ash Ave. The assembly is open to all veterans to attend.
Webster Elementary School at 1409 Eighth St., Lewiston, will have an assembly for veterans who are related to students at 9:10 A.M. FRIDAY.
The American Legion Dudley Loomis Post No. 6 will have an open house starting at 10:30 A.M. FRIDAY at 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. After a short talk, the community is invited to tour the new renovations.
In Troy, there will be a Veterans Day Program starting at 1:30 P.M. FRIDAY at Troy High School, 101 Trojan Drive. It is open to all veterans and community members.
The first Veterans Day Ball is set for 4:30-11 P.M. FRIDAY at the Lewiston Elks Lodge. The cost is $25 per person and there will be dinner, live music, dancing, a photo booth and silent auction. Uniform dress or semi-formal attire are requested. Those who want to attend are asked to reserve their spot no later than today by calling (208) 743-5591.
The Moscow Elks Lodge will have a 6K remembrance run, walk or ruck, with registration starting at 8 A.M. SATURDAY and the race starting at 9 A.M. at the Elks Lodge Golf Course, 3080 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow. It is free to attend. The Elks Lodge will be collecting food donations for local food banks.
The Moscow Moose Lodge will have a dart benefit, with doors opening at 9 A.M. SATURDAY, and the competition will start at 10 A.M. at 210 N. Main St., Moscow. There will also be a barbecue lunch, raffle, silent auction and live band.
The Veterans Parade is scheduled for 11:11 A.M. SATURDAY on Lewiston’s Main Street. The theme this year is honoring Southwest Asia veterans from 1990 to the present.