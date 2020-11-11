Like many war veterans, 95-year-old Harold Behler, of Lewiston, didn’t talk much about his combat experiences in World War II until recently.
Memories of buddies being shot and killed; his own wound that landed him in the hospital for nearly a year; emaciated prisoners of war and acts of unspeakable cruelty all shifted to the back of his mind while he was working and raising a family.
Half a world away, the woman who would later become his wife, LaVon Chambers Behler, graduated from high school and joined the U.S. Army Nurses Cadet program, training to fill her own role in the war effort if it had continued.
Behler was born in Ferdinand and grew up in various places around the Camas Prairie. After graduating from high school in 1944, he was invited by a couple of his uncles to join them in Portland, where there were jobs in the shipyard.
“The war was getting mellowed down by then,” Behler said. “That summer I got drafted.”
He did his basic training with the U.S. Army at Camp Roberts in California and then shipped to Texas with the 13th Armored Division for more training in field artillery.
Because the war appeared to be winding down in Europe, Behler’s company expected to be sent to the ongoing campaign in the Pacific against the Japanese.
And then in December 1944, the Germans launched a surprise attack on the Allies in the Ardennes region of eastern Belgium, northeast France and Luxembourg. The offensive, known as the Battle of the Bulge, was intended to stop Allied use of the Belgian port of Antwerp and to split the Allied lines and force a negotiated peace treaty.
“So we were all ready to go (to the Pacific) and the Germans made this charge and came through the lines and killed a lot of the soldiers,” Behler said. American military officials “decided they needed more firepower, so we got to go over there.”
Behler and his companions were glad to be transferred to Europe rather than end up fighting the Japanese. They’d heard stories about how Japanese soldiers booby-trapped forests by hiding razor blades in the trees and using other cruel tactics.
Behler’s company landed in France in mid-April 1945, where they were loaded onto cattle trucks and hauled to the front lines near Cologne.
“It was pretty messy. We were just stuck in there,” he said. “A lot of guys had diarrhea.”
When they reached their destination, Behler became part of a unit of operated armor “half-track” trucks spearheading one of the final drives through Germany.
The Germans were surrendering in great numbers but snipers continued to operate.
“They were shooting at us and we were shooting at them,” he said. “And we dug in across the river, not far from the beach, and we carried all our ammunition and machine guns and dug in a trench.”
The trench filled with water that froze overnight. Behler said when he and his buddies woke up the next morning, their clothes were frozen with ice.
“We all thought we were going to die with pneumonia because our clothes was stiff as a board on us,” he said. “(Officers) said, `Don’t worry. You dry with it on and you’ll be OK.’ And we were OK.”
Behler said he remembers a time when he had washed his clothes at a rest area and hung them on the bushes to dry just as Gen. George Patton happened to be driving by in a jeep.
“And, boy, he really raised heck about that,” Behler said. “He said: ‘What are you trying to do — show the enemy where we’re at?’”
Behler’s unit took part in liberating a lot of American prisoners of war who had been held captive. They also took German prisoners, walking them four-by-four for miles to confinement camps.
At one point, Behler said, he was attempting to lift a machine gun onto its mount on the half-track when a sniper’s bullet shot through his right arm at the elbow.
At the same moment, his companion next to him took a hit in the middle of the forehead and died.
Behler waited for an ambulance that picked him up and shipped him back to a troop hospital in Paris. There he battled an infection as well as a doctor who recommended amputation. Two weeks later, he was flown back to the states and underwent rehabilitation at a veterans hospital at Walla Walla.
In the meantime, back at home, LaVon, 93, had attended a movie during her senior year in high school where she saw an advertisement about the U.S. Army Nurse Cadet program.
“So I went home and I told my mom that’s what I want to do,” she said.
Nurses’ training took place at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston and trainees were housed in Spalding Hall on the Lewis-Clark State College campus.
“When we were on call we had to run from Spalding Hall clear to St. Joseph Hospital in the dark,” she said. “And the nuns (at the hospital) said: ‘Well, just be careful when you go by the bushes. Just run faster,’” in case somebody was waiting to ambush them.
The cadet nurses also took psychiatric training at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise and then transferred to Pasco, Wash., where they were studying maternity and obstetrics.
The war by that time was drawing to a close. One night a friend who had a date invited her to a movie as a blind date with Behler.
LaVon joked later that Behler and his buddy had fought over who got to go out with her friend and Behler ended up with her.
“Harold lost,” LaVon said.
“Harold won a jewel,” Behler corrected.
The pair were married in 1947 and, after a few years of living and working in Lewiston and on the Camas Prairie, the Behlers moved their family permanently to LaVon’s parents’ wheat farm near Winchester and began farming. After retirement they moved to Lewiston. They have two daughters, one son, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren — four of whom also have military service.
Behler earned a number of medals for his service, including a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and Good Conduct medals.
And despite the joy both Behler and LaVon recall after learning the war was over in 1945, Behler said he still has painful memories about the newly liberated American prisoners of war he saw during his time in France.
“They weighed about 50 or 60 pounds,” he said. “They had to be taken out by the litter. They were starved to death.
“They were human beings. But toward the end of the war, (the Germans) didn’t have food over there either.”
