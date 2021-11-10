Veterans Day events planned in region

Veterans Day will be observed in its traditional fashion this week in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington after the coronavirus pandemic altered plans in 2020.
The federal holiday is Thursday, and government offices will be closed that day. Schools in Washington will also be closed, but Idaho students will still have classes.
Here are some of Veterans Day events planned in the region:
After it was canceled last year because of coronavirus precautions, the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Lewiston will return Saturday morning.
The parade is scheduled for its traditional time of 11:11 a.m. on Main Street. The deadline to participate in the parade has passed, but those seeking more information can email LCVeteransParade@gmail.com.
VFW Post 2905 of Moscow will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at the Moscow Cemetery on Thursday morning.
At 8 a.m., flags will be placed along the south side of the cemetery by the Troy Road/Highway 8. At 10:55 a.m., a flag-raising ceremony will be held at the Civil War statue, weather permitting, and the commander of the post will make a few remarks. The flags along the highway will be taken down at 4:30 p.m.
A wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the northwest lawn of the University of Idaho Administration Building on the Moscow campus.
The event will feature bagpipes, buglers and members of the university’s ROTC programs. UI President Scott Green will give remarks and will read a special passage from the university’s 1920 yearbook: “Soldiers Triumphant.”
The featured speaker will be Capt. Price Lockard, the commander of the Navy ROTC programs at UI and Washington State University.
The Veterans Appreciation Dinner is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the International Ballroom at the Bruce M. Pitman Center in Moscow. Reservations are required and seating is limited. Those who want to reserve a spot may call (208) 885-4152 or go to 2021veteransdinner.eventbrite.com. Face coverings will be required at the dinner.
A Veterans Day parade is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday at Troy. All veterans and community members are invited to attend.