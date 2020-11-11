About 30 years ago, a former Army captain and a sergeant had a conversation about the need to tell the story of their time together in the military, in Vietnam and the Cambodian campaign.
“Someday, you’ve got to tell our story,” former Capt. Bill Mulligan remembered his friend, Sgt. Curtis Stonecipher, say to him. “I said, ‘I promise you, I will,’” Mulligan said Monday. “I want to fulfill a promise to him.”
Stonecipher died April 25, 2017, but Mulligan, a 76-year-old Clarkston man, kept his vow to tell the story of the man he credits with readying him to be a combat leader.
The two met in Grafenwoehr, Germany, on a military base in 1967. It was a training center for the 7th Army in Europe. Mulligan was a young second lieutenant out of the University of Washington’s ROTC program; Stonecipher, a career Army sergeant from Tennessee.
“He took me under his wing,” Mulligan said. “I was a combat engineer, and he was an armor sergeant. He prepared me to go to Vietnam.”
Stonecipher taught Mulligan “everything about war.” Stonecipher trained Mulligan in explosive ordnance demolition. Mulligan’s engineers often had to maintain the area where the Army trained with explosive shells and ordnance. The two worked together closely for two years as Mulligan rose to the rank of captain.
“I didn’t realize it at the time, but the things he taught me about service and being a leader prepared me well for Vietnam,” Mulligan said of his friend and fellow soldier.
Stonecipher trained Mulligan in training death investigations, ordering a medevac and handling unexploded demolitions. He also taught him how to treat his soldiers.
Stonecipher told the young officer that when the C rations are delivered to allow the men to get all they want first before he got his own.
“That lesson stuck with me,” Mulligan said. “I found out in the combat zone that that kind of leadership made a big difference with the men.”
Stonecipher found a way to go to Vietnam five months into Mulligan’s Vietnam deployment, and he even found a way to link up with Mulligan during the beginning of the Cambodian campaign.
“Old sergeants had a way of finding where people were,” Mulligan said.
His combat engineers were on Cambodia Highway QL 13 to build roads and bridges necessary to get to Snoul, Cambodia. Stonecipher was with the 11th Armor Cavalry Regiment.
Stonecipher asked to be on the lead track when the 11th Armored Cav joined the combat engineers. Mulligan’s combat engineers were busy putting in a bridge, using a sky crane helicopter, when the two units met and Capt. Mulligan saw his old sergeant.
Soon after, Mulligan was called back to the night defensive position, or NDP, to meet with the battalion commander. The 1st Squadron had a huge cache of North Vietnamese Army weapons and equipment at a site in the Cambodian jungle that was named the City by the U.S. military. A two-star general and Mulligan’s battalion commander, a colonel, were waiting at the NDP as Mulligan, Stonecipher and others arrived by helicopter.
The general wanted Mulligan to build a road from QL 13 into the cache site, and he wanted it done by the next day, Mulligan remembered. The City cache site was 15 miles away through the Cambodian jungle. Mulligan’s battalion commander did not think the road could be built that fast and told the general. The general asked Mulligan if he could do it.
“If anybody can do it, our unit can do it,” Mulligan replied.
He went on a reconnaissance helicopter flight to look at the jungle below to determine the best way to build a road into what would later be identified as the largest enemy weapons and equipment cache site captured in the Vietnam War.
On the flight, Mulligan noticed a trail system that was fairly close to the NDP and went into the jungle to the cache site.
Mulligan’s combat engineers would turn what was a section of the Ho Chi Minh Trail in eastern Cambodia into the road the general wanted built to the City. Stonecipher’s F Troop of the 11th Armored Cav would come along as the engineers built the road.
“We decided to widen the Ho Chi Minh Trail into a truck road,” Mulligan said.
The combat engineers made great time and had cut a wider road about 15 miles before it was dark the next day, Mulligan said. He, Stonecipher and another soldier walked down a trail toward the City cache looking for possible ambush sites, trip wires and booby traps.
“They didn’t think it could be done,” Mulligan said of some in the Army about building the road through the jungle so quickly. “We moved so quickly, we moved before the (North Vietnamese Army) knew we were there.”
Stonecipher found some mines, and they chased off some NVA soldiers who were in a clearing in the jungle, but otherwise the road was mostly built.
An officer with the 1st Squadron stepped out in front of Mulligan and Stonecipher. He was relieved; his company thought the noise of the combat engineer’s equipment was NVA. The officer and his men were setting up automatic ambush devices, such as explosives set off by trip wires and claymore mines, Mulligan said.
The combat engineers, 11th Armored Cav had linked up with 9th Cav guarding the City cache site before night fell, Mulligan remembered. It took five days, with every piece of equipment the U.S. Army had in the area, to remove the enemy supplies that were sitting on 15-20 acres of jungle, 15 miles inside the Cambodian border.
Mulligan and Stonecipher were together for two months in Cambodia in 1970. Mulligan’s combat engineers built roads into other enemy weapons and supply caches in Cambodia called Rock Island East and Shakey’s Hill by the U.S. military.
There was a firefight between the NVA and Stonecipher’s 11th Armored Cav when Mulligan’s engineers were building a road into the Rock Island East cache, but it was over in two minutes.
“The 11th Armored Cav just wiped them out,” Mulligan said.
Stonecipher received the Bronze Star for his service during the Cambodian operation and an Army commendation medal. Mulligan received two Bronze Stars for the Cambodian operation.
“He was everything that a soldier needed to be,” Mulligan said of his friend. “He was what a warrior is.”
Stonecipher also received three Purple Hearts during his time in the military, Mulligan said.
After the Cambodian campaign, the two men were separated because their regiments were needed elsewhere. Mulligan avoided six months in a staff position and was allowed to spend his year in Vietnam in a combat leadership role.
Stonecipher went south in Vietnam. Mulligan found his friend’s unit later, but he did not recognize anyone. He talked to a sergeant after a soldier told him the unit had lost a lot of people in an operation.
He learned from the sergeant that Stonecipher got a medevac to the U.S. after he lost part of his hand in an explosion.
Stonecipher wanted to get back into the military and petitioned Sen. Al Gore Sr. (D-Tenn). Mulligan wrote Gore a letter in support of Stonecipher, and it worked: He was allowed to rejoin. He eventually retired in 1989.
Stonecipher’s obituary said he succumbed to the wounds of war that “had ravished his body, including the loss of his left hand and his exposure to Agent Orange in the Vietnam War. However, his military life was one he chose and one he lived with pride despite his injuries and scars.”
Exposure to Agent Orange contributed to him developing Parkinson’s disease.
Stonecipher “was military all the way,” his widow, Bobbie Stonecipher, said in his obituary.
Mulligan said he was haunted by his promise to tell Stonecipher’s story. He plans to send this story to Stonecipher’s family.
