Local veterans filled the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1443 at 829 15th St. in Clarkston on Saturday. They sat down, grabbed a cup of coffee and began chatting with each other.
It was an open house for the Veterans Outreach Center in Clarkston, a place created in part to let veterans do exactly that: connect with each other.
Chuck Whitman, Asotin County commissioner and commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1443, said the center will open its doors two days a week beginning later this month. A grand opening is also planned at a later date in February.
Whitman said the center is meant to be a “safe and comfortable place for veterans to come and relax or receive services.”
Veterans can use an on-site computer lab to sign up for benefits from Veterans Affairs, as well as the Veterans Relief Fund administered by Asotin County’s Veterans Advisory Board.
“This has been needed for years,” Whitman said.
Additionally, the Veterans Outreach Center will allow veterans to meet each other and bond over shared experiences. Veterans often feel isolated, Whitman said, so it is crucial they can find peers to talk to.
“We’re all brothers and sisters,” he said. “So, it’s a connection.”
Whitman said the VFW raised $52,700 from grants and fundraising. They are continuing to fundraise in order to improve the parking lot, replace the floors and make other upgrades to the building.
The center is looking for volunteers to operate the kitchen and serve as a host. They do not have to be veterans to volunteer.
Mark Janowski is the new Asotin County Veteran Services Officer who will work five hours a week to help veterans sign up with Veterans Affairs so they can have access to resources like health care and disability benefits.
He said that until now there has not been anyone proactive in this position.
“It fills a void,” he said.
Janowski said he and Whitman planned this outreach center years ago, but started making progress after Whitman became an Asotin County Commissioner in 2020.
“There just hasn’t been this resource in a very long time,” he said.
There are two Idaho Veteran Service Officers located in Lewiston, but there is no outreach center there like the one in Clarkston.
Douglas Welch, a VFW state commander for Idaho, said the outreach center will relieve some of the burden from those Idaho Veteran Service Officers and benefit the entire Lewis-Clark Valley.
“We now have a place in the valley that will be accessible to veterans if they need it,” he said.
