A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Latah County Annex in Moscow today and at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Orofino on Wednesday to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
Availability at both locations is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 748-7663.
The annex is at 200 S. Almon St., Moscow. The VFW Hall is at 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.