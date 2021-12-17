MOSCOW — A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Latah County Annex in Moscow on Tuesday to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
Availability is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 748-7663. Unscheduled walk-in contact is not available at this time. All requests for appointments or other walk-in contact must be made in advance by telephone.
The Latah County Annex is at 200 South Almon St., Moscow.