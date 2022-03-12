A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Latah County Annex in Moscow on Tuesday and at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center in Grange-ville on Wednesday to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
Availability is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Moscow visit and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Grange-ville visit. Appointments can be made by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 748-7663.
The Latah County Annex is at 200 South Almon St., Moscow, and the Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center is at 318 East Main St., Grangeville.