A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Chamber of Commerce building in Kamiah on Tuesday and at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Orofino on Wednesday to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
Availability is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 748-7663.
The Chamber of Commerce building is at 518 Main St., Kamiah; and the VFW Hall is at 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.