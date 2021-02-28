Veterans advocate to visit Kamiah, Orofino in March

A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Chamber of Commerce building in Kamiah on March 9 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Orofino on March 10 to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
Availability is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling the Lewiston office at their new phone number (208) 748-7663.
The Chamber of Commerce building is located at 518 Main St., Kamiah, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall is at 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.