An advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 10 and the VFW Hall in Orofino and Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center in Grangeville on Aug. 11.
The advocate will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration. Those in need of services must schedule an appointment by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 748-7663.
The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce is at 518 Main St., Kamiah. The VFW Hall is at 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino. The Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center is at 318 E. Main St. in Grangeville.