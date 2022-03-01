A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Chamber of Commerce building in Kamiah on March 8 and at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Orofino on March 9 to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
Availability is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 748-7663.
The Chamber of Commerce building is located at 518 Main St., Kamiah.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall is located at 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.