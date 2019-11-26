GRANGEVILLE — A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center in Grangeville on Dec. 4 to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
The office will open at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Appointments are recommended by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 750-3690. Those without appointments will be seen as time allows.
The Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center is located at 318 E. Main St.