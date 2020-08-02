A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center, 318 E. Main Street, Grangeville, Thursday, and the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce, 518 Main St., Aug. 11, to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
Availability is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Grangeville and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Kamiah. Appointments can be made by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 750-3690.