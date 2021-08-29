A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will visit Riggins, Grangeville and Orofino to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
The advocate will be at the Salmon River Heritage Center, 109 S. Lodge St., Riggins, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. On Wednesday Sept. 8, the advocate will be at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center, 318 E. Main St., Grangeville, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and the VFW Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Appointments may be made by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 748-7663.