An advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 13 and at the VFW Hall in Orofino on Aug. 14 to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
The advocate will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Appointments are recommended by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 750-3690. Those without appointments will be seen as time allows.
The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce is at 518 Main St., Kamiah. The VFW Hall is at 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.