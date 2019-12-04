A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will appear at Kamiah and Orofino next week to assist veterans and their dependents with VA Benefit claims, VA Medical Center enrollment and various other types of VA processes.
The advocate will be at Kamiah’s Chamber of Commerce building, 518 Main St., on Tuesday. The advocate will then appear at Orofino’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., on Dec. 11. The hours both days will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call the Idaho Division of Veteran Services (Lewiston Region) at (208) 750-3690.