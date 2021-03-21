RIGGINS — A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Salmon River Heritage Center in Riggins on Tuesday to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
The advocate will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments may be made by calling the Idaho Division of Veteran Services at (208) 748-7663.
The Salmon River Heritage Center building is at 109 South Lodge St., Riggins.